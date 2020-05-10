Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 232 ($3.05) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 128 ($1.68).

Shares of NRR traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 60.60 ($0.80). 804,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. Newriver Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 244 ($3.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $185.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.48.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

