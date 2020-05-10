Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of LON NFC traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 360 ($4.74). 80,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of GBX 199.50 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 668 ($8.79). The company has a market cap of $312.09 million and a PE ratio of 144.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 325.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 452.52.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

