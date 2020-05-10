Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,017 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nike were worth $31,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Nike stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,380,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

