NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.78-15.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.28-11.28 billion.NINTENDO LTD/ADR also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 15.78-15.78 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.54 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of NTDOY traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

