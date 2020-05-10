NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NG opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $480,092.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at $962,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 81,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $895,403.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,146 shares of company stock worth $3,603,011 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,075,000 after buying an additional 508,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,631,000 after acquiring an additional 845,261 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after acquiring an additional 767,600 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,579.6% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,615 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after acquiring an additional 743,993 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

