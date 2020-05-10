Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Shares Up 0.9%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.94, 26,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 61,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.