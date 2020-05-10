nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,179,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,263 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,513 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,377,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,403,000 after purchasing an additional 271,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,190,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 93,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after buying an additional 1,014,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,826,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

