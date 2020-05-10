NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.63 on Friday, hitting $312.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,497,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,805. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

