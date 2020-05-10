Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.33. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 6,767,700 shares.
The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02).
Several equities analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.
