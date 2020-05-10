Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.33. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 6,767,700 shares.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.