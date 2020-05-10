Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.33. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 6,767,700 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.
See Also: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.