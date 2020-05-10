Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.33. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 6,767,700 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

