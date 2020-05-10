ONE Gas Inc (OGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on June 1st

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.91 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.28.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

In other news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

