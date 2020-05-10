OneLedger Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $163,217.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneLedger has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,153,829 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, BitForex, UEX and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

