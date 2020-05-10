Oppenheimer Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $160.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.45.

TWLO stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $182.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $90,863,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,760,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,997,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

