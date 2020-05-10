Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 47.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,263.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 148,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 137,623 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,394,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after buying an additional 243,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 138,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $53.57. 8,124,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,622,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

