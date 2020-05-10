Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,124,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.