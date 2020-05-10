PACCAR Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $535,222 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

