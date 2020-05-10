ParkinGo Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $3,104.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00028437 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003262 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00035515 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,479.46 or 0.99797380 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00068983 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000671 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

