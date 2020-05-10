Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,740.00. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,990 shares of company stock valued at $214,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.