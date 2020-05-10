Peel Hunt Downgrades Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) to Hold

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 225 ($2.96). Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NRR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 232 ($3.05) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newriver Reit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 128 ($1.68).

Shares of Newriver Reit stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60.60 ($0.80). 804,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.48. The firm has a market cap of $185.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. Newriver Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 244 ($3.21).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

