Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT)

May 10th, 2020

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NEXT to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NEXT to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,050 ($92.74) to GBX 5,570 ($73.27) in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,686.83 ($74.81).

Shares of NEXT stock traded up GBX 239 ($3.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,882 ($64.22). 768,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,323 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,104.10. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

