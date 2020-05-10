Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 198.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,818,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.