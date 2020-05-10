Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.22. 18,818,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

