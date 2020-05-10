Phantasma Price Tops $0.0353 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $552,107.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028710 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003265 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035465 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,632.89 or 0.99441252 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00071862 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000659 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

