Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after buying an additional 793,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after buying an additional 879,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after buying an additional 722,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,597. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

