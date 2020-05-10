Piper Sandler Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $135.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.45.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $8.80 on Thursday, reaching $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $182.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

