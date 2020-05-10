Piper Sandler Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $135.00

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.45.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $8.80 on Thursday, reaching $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $182.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit