PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. PPL also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.57.

PPL traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. 6,193,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

