Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to report sales of $316.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.09 million and the highest is $327.20 million. Premier posted sales of $316.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $46,112,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,920,000 after acquiring an additional 716,082 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Premier by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 692,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 111,333.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 278,333 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. 524,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,666. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

