Prudential Financial’s (PRU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,200,000 after purchasing an additional 181,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after buying an additional 98,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

