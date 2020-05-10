Prudential Financial’s (PRU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.98. 1,990,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,400. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

