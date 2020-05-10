Pundi X (NPXS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.68 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. Pundi X has a market cap of $26.47 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.03725487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00055042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031836 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011815 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,585,117,896 coins and its circulating supply is 234,577,965,992 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

