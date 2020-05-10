Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Sells $32,520.00 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Todd Foley sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Todd Foley sold 15,826 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $317,627.82.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Todd Foley sold 19,108 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $289,677.28.

On Thursday, March 26th, Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $34,592.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $145,953.36.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 15.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 113,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after buying an additional 898,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 113,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

