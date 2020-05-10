Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Sells $32,520.00 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Todd Foley sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 28th, Todd Foley sold 15,826 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $317,627.82.
- On Tuesday, March 31st, Todd Foley sold 19,108 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $289,677.28.
- On Thursday, March 26th, Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $34,592.00.
- On Thursday, March 19th, Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00.
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $145,953.36.
Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 15.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 113,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after buying an additional 898,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 113,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.
