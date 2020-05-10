Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) CEO Buys $43,120.00 in Stock

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) CEO Brett D. Fulk purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00.

Shares of Riverview Financial stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Riverview Financial Co. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $62.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Riverview Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC raised its position in Riverview Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 73,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Riverview Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.