Robert W. Baird Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $30.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of ACHC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. 656,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,050. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

