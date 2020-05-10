Robert W. Baird Raises Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $9.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 14,722,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $1,672,086.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

