Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $180.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Shares of TWLO traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $182.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Twilio’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $90,863,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $39,760,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

