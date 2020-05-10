Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $22.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.75% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,250,000 after buying an additional 62,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,924,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.