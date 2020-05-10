Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $22.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

UNM traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 2,921,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

