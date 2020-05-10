SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $9.75 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

