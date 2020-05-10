Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.28. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,096,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 141.11%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

