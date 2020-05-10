ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 178.6% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $335.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.26. 2,096,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,086. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $387.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.64 and a 200 day moving average of $292.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,906 shares of company stock worth $114,974,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

