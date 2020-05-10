Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Down to $722.76

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $739.97, but opened at $722.76. Shopify shares last traded at $708.97, with a volume of 4,079,406 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.67 and its 200 day moving average is $426.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after buying an additional 223,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

