S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 759.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in S&P Global by 592.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 338,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.65. 845,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,301. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

