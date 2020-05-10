Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.49. Stage Stores shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,595,254 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of $10.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 545,134 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stage Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,284,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Stage Stores Company Profile (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

