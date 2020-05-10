Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.49. Stage Stores shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,595,254 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.
The company has a market cap of $10.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Stage Stores Company Profile (NYSE:SSI)
Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.
