Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,239,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $77.87. 11,921,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,918,373. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.