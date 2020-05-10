Stealth 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,692.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $5,692.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003332 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000765 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,653,721 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

