Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,022 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Anthem by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.85.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.33. 968,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,133. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average of $274.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

