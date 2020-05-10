Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

PEG stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.77. 2,121,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

