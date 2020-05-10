Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,175 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total value of $2,067,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,506 shares of company stock valued at $64,309,853. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,446. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 879.54, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.61 and its 200 day moving average is $163.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

