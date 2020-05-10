Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,343 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 74,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. 5,557,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,597. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

