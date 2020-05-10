Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises approximately 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,414,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

BIIB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $314.02. 1,126,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.22 and its 200 day moving average is $300.28. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.